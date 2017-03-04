Multiple Fire Crews Battle Wildfire In Grady County

Multiple fire crews battled a wildfire near Tuttle, Oklahoma Saturday morning.

Firefighters were called to the scene at County Road 2920, just two miles south of HWY 37 on Frisco Road around 10:30 a.m. Also due to the fire, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol closed County Road 1210 and County Road 2920 for half an hour.

After an hour-long battle, the fire was contained.

Firefighters said the fire was heading north toward some homes, but was stopped because of construction of a new gas line. The ground was too torn up for the fire to progress any further.

The responding fire departments included: Tuttle, New Castle, Amber, Bridge Creek, Minco, Blanchard, and Mustang.

