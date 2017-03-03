Pawnee Nation, Legal Team To Talk Human-Induced Earthquakes - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

NEWS

Pawnee Nation, Legal Team To Talk Human-Induced Earthquakes

Posted: Updated:
PAWNEE, Oklahoma -

Recent numbers show earthquakes may be on the decline but issues surrounding the quakes are far from settled, especially in Pawnee.

Weitz and Luxenberg law firm organized a meeting to discuss what effects the recent human-induced earthquakes have had on the Pawnee Nation. The firm has regularly been holding town hall type meetings to document property loss and seek tribal court action against Oklahoma-based energy companies they believe are behind the quakes.

In 2016, from September to November, Pawnee experienced at least 53 earthquakes of 2.5 magnitude and above, including a 5.8 magnitude earthquake that was the largest in state history. State officials agree fracking activities, specifically the operation of several wastewater disposal wells near the epicenter, caused the earthquakes.

Several Pawnee Tribe buildings were damaged in these earthquakes, including buildings that have important historic significance to the tribe as well as some that were built more than 100 years ago.

The meeting is scheduled for 10 a.m. today at the Pawnee Nation Courthouse in Pawnee.

