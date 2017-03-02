Russell Westbrook Named Western Conference Player Of The Month

Russell Westbrook was named Western Conference Player of the Month on Thursday, the league announced.

Westbrook averaged a triple-double of 33.4 points (first in the NBA), 11.0 rebounds (tied for fifth in the West) and 10.0 assists (fifth in the NBA) as the Thunder went 7-4 for the month, including wins over the Cavaliers, Memphis Grizzlies and Utah Jazz.

The 28-year-old guard posted six triple-doubles to improve his league-leading total to 30. Oscar Robertson (41 in 1961-62) and Wilt Chamberlain (31 in 1967-68) are the only players to record more triple-doubles in a season than Westbrook, who leads all active players with 67 for his career.

In a 110-93 win over the Los Angeles Lakers on Feb. 24, Westbrook became the third player in the last 40 years to tally at least 17 points, 17 rebounds and 17 assists in a game, joining Magic Johnson (1989) and Rajon Rondo (2012).