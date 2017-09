Oklahoma City police are asking for help identifying a suspect in the theft of multiple cellphones.

Officers say that in each of the two thefts the victims left their vehicles unlocked with their cellphone sitting inside in plain view. Both thefts occurred at the OnCue gas station at 2837 NW 36th, authorities said.

Officers are reminding people to always lock their car before leaving it unattended.

Anyone with any information about this crime or the suspect is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (405) 235-7300, or leave a tip online at www.okccrimetips.com.