Oklahoma City police are looking for a suspect who loves bacon.

Officers say a suspect, who was captured on surveillance video, stuffed about $30 worth of bacon inside his shirt and then left the Smart Saver store on Northeast 23rd and North Martin Luther King Ave. without paying. Authorities said the man was confronted by a store employee, but refused to stop or return the bacon.

Anyone with any information about the crime or suspect is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (405) 235-7300, or leave a tip online at www.okccrimetips.com.