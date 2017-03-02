Johnson Running For Gov., Lamb Expected To Announce Soon - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Johnson Running For Gov., Lamb Expected To Announce Soon

The next gubernatorial election is still over a year and a half away but least one candidate has already declared her candidacy and another is expected to do the same soon.

Former state senator Connie Johnson announced she will run for governor in 2018. Johnson is currently the vice-chair of the state Democratic Party. In 2014, she ran against Senator James Lankford for U.S. Senate.

As far as Johnson's Republican counterpart in the race, many expect it to be Lt. Gov. Todd Lamb. He was recently asked on KOKC if he will in fact run for governor.

He responded, "We're leaning in that direction. I think people know what my convictions are and know I love Oklahoma and I think you'll probably hear something about that in the very near future."

Lamb has served as lieutenant governor since 2010. Just recently, though, Lamb resigned from Governor Mary Fallin's cabinet over a dispute on her proposed tax increases.

