One Dead, One Critical After Car Slams Into SW OKC Home

One person is dead and another is in the hospital after they drive into a home near SW 50th and Western.

The car she was in, a Mini Cooper, was speeding when it drove off the right side of Western, then rolled into a fence before finally clipping the side of a home. Both the driver and the passenger were ejected. The car continued into the backyard where it was found. No one inside the home was injured.

The male driver, identified as Nathaniel Shelton, 41, was pronounced dead at the scene. The female passenger, yet to be identified, was transported in critical condition.

No foul play suspected at this time.