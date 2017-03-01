Trio Of Sooners Make All-Big 12 Teams - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Trio Of Sooners Make All-Big 12 Teams

By Ben Smith, News9.com
Norman -

Senior Peyton Little and junior Vionise Pierre-Louis have been named to the All-Big 12 Second Team, the league announced Wednesday.

Little averaged 12.4 points and Pierre-Louis averaged 12.0 points and 7.9 rebounds for Sherri Coale’s Sooners, who finished 22-8 overall and 13-5 in Big 12 play.

Freshman Chelsea Dungee was also honored by the conference; the Sapulpa native was named to the All-Freshman Team.

The 3-seed Sooners will take on 6-seed West Virginia in the first round of the Big 12 tournament at 8:30 p.m. CT on Saturday.

