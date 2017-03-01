Crews Douse Wildfire In SE OKC

Crews have gotten a handle on a wildfire that flared up on the southeast side of the metro, Wednesday afternoon.

Firefighters were called out to the scene near SE 66th St. and S. Eastern Ave., just north of I-240 and east of I-35.

The cause of the fire has not yet been determined. So far about 15 acres of land has burned. When crews initially responded, only about a half an acre had burned, but the terrain in the area made things difficult for firefighters.

Several businesses are located in the area, but no structures were damaged and no injuries have been reported.