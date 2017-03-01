Kevin Durant Out Indefinitely With Sprained MCL, Bone Bruise - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Kevin Durant Out Indefinitely With Sprained MCL, Bone Bruise

Posted: Updated:
By Associated Press
OAKLAND, Calif. -

The Golden State Warriors say Kevin Durant will be out indefinitely after he sprained the medial collateral ligament in his left knee and bruised a bone in his leg.

Golden State's medical staff hasn't ruled him out of returning before the end of the regular season. Durant is scheduled to be re-evaluated in four weeks.

The team says star forward hyperextended his knee early in the Warriors' 112-108 loss at Washington on Tuesday night and later underwent an MRI.

Durant leads the Warriors in scoring and rebounding with 25.3 points and 8.2 boards in his first season with Golden State. At 50-10, the Warriors have the NBA's best record.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Featured on News9.com

  • OU Sooners

    Find the latest sports news, schedules and more for the OU Sooners now!

  • OSU Cowboys

    Get all your OSU Cowboys information from sports highlights to the latest news & videos.

  • OKC Thunder

    Thunder Up! Get the latest sports news, game highlights, videos and updates on the team.

  • OKC Dodgers

    Cheer on the OKC Dodgers. Get your tickets and team information today.

Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.