Amazon Sales Tax Goes Into Effect Today

Oklahomans can expect their next Amazon purchase to be a little bit more expensive with online purchases no longer exempt from sales tax beginning today.

Last year, lawmakers approved the Retail Protection Act of 2016. It requires online retailers to collect tax at the point of sale or to notify customers how much they owe in tax once a year.

Governor Mary Fallin says millions in tax revenue is expected to come from Amazon sales alone each year. Before the Retail Protection Act, online retailers located out of state were not required to add sales taxes to purchases.

While shoppers may not be thrilled with having to pay a little more, local retailers are excited. For years, many of them have said they lost sales to online shopping simply because it saved them nearly nine percent in taxes.