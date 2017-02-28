Cold Front To Sweep Through Tuesday Night

Showers and storms are still possible Tuesday evening and night in far eastern and southeast Oklahoma.
Central Oklahoma will stay dry. A cold front will sweep through Tuesday night with a gusty northwest wind to follow. Temperatures will drop to the upper 30s by Wednesday morning.
Sunshine will be in full force Wednesday with seasonal temperatures near 60. Temperatures slowly warm through the rest of the week.
