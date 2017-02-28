Crews Respond After Wildfire Flares Up Northwest Of Edmond

Crews have extinguished a small wildfire that flared up in a rural area just to the northwest of Edmond.

Firefighters were called out to battle the blaze, located along W. Waterloo Rd. between MacArthur Blvd. and Meridian Ave. Crews worked quickly and were able to get this fire under control before it could spread.

No structures were damaged and no injuries have been reported. The cause of the fire has not yet been determined.