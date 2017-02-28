OKC Officer Shoots Gun-Wielding Suspect Monday Night

A man is now in the hospital after being shot last night by an Oklahoma City police officer.

Police say they answered a call at a home near NW 35th and May about possible illegal activity happening within the home. Police say William Hoover began running away from officers. During the pursuit, they noticed Hoover was carrying a gun.

The chase ended when Hoover stopped and turned back towards the officer, gun in hand.

Oklahoma City police officer David Comodeca, authorities say, then ordered Hoover to put down the gun. He refused and Comodeca fired, leaving Hoover with a non-life threatening gunshot wound. Hoover was taken to the hospital and released shortly thereafter.

Hoover was booked on complaints of assault with a deadly weapon and possession of a firearm after a former felony conviction.

Officer Comodeca did not sustain any injuries.