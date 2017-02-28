OKC Officer Shoots Gun-Wielding Suspect Monday Night - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

OKC Officer Shoots Gun-Wielding Suspect Monday Night

Posted: Updated:
By Cole Poland, News9.com
Connect
OKLAHOMA CITY -

A man is now in the hospital after being shot last night by an Oklahoma City police officer.

Police say they answered a call at a home near NW 35th and May about possible illegal activity happening within the home. Police say William Hoover began running away from officers. During the pursuit, they noticed Hoover was carrying a gun.

The chase ended when Hoover stopped and turned back towards the officer, gun in hand.

Oklahoma City police officer David Comodeca, authorities say, then ordered Hoover to put down the gun. He refused and Comodeca fired, leaving Hoover with a non-life threatening gunshot wound. Hoover was taken to the hospital and released shortly thereafter.

Hoover was booked on complaints of assault with a deadly weapon and possession of a firearm after a former felony conviction.

Officer Comodeca did not sustain any injuries.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Featured On News9.com

  • Consumer Watch

    Been a victim of a scam? The Consumer Watch team investigates and gives helpful advice.

  • Local News

    Get the latest breaking news, current events and headlines affecting Oklahomans.

  • My 2 Cents

    Join Kelly Ogle in a community conversation about important Oklahoma issues.

  • 9 Investigates

    Are you aware of incidents of fraud, corruption, government waste? We investigate.

Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.