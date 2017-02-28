Man Seeks Out OKCPD To Say He Was Shot, Another Is Dead - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Man Seeks Out OKCPD To Say He Was Shot, Another Is Dead

Posted: Updated:
By Cole Poland, News9.com
Connect
OKLAHOMA CITY -

Last night, a man flagged down Oklahoma City police officers to tell them he had been shot and another man is dead.

OKCPD is dealing with one confirmed death this morning while another man tied to the same incident is recovering from a gunshot wound. Police responded to reports of shots fired around 9:30 last night near NW 105th and Western.

When officers arrived, they say they were flagged down by Devin Hines, who had been shot. He also told officers there was a dead man, Tristan Brown, 31, in a nearby front yard. Police say Brown was shot to death.

The surviving male victim was transferred to OU medical and is currently in surgery. His condition is unknown.

We are working on getting more information from police but right now they are saying this was not a drive by and they do not have a suspect description.

No arrests have been made, Anyone with information about this is asked to call the homicide tip line at 405-297-1200.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Featured On News9.com

  • Consumer Watch

    Been a victim of a scam? The Consumer Watch team investigates and gives helpful advice.

  • Local News

    Get the latest breaking news, current events and headlines affecting Oklahomans.

  • My 2 Cents

    Join Kelly Ogle in a community conversation about important Oklahoma issues.

  • 9 Investigates

    Are you aware of incidents of fraud, corruption, government waste? We investigate.

Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.