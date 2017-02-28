Man Seeks Out OKCPD To Say He Was Shot, Another Is Dead

Last night, a man flagged down Oklahoma City police officers to tell them he had been shot and another man is dead.

OKCPD is dealing with one confirmed death this morning while another man tied to the same incident is recovering from a gunshot wound. Police responded to reports of shots fired around 9:30 last night near NW 105th and Western.

When officers arrived, they say they were flagged down by Devin Hines, who had been shot. He also told officers there was a dead man, Tristan Brown, 31, in a nearby front yard. Police say Brown was shot to death.

The surviving male victim was transferred to OU medical and is currently in surgery. His condition is unknown.

We are working on getting more information from police but right now they are saying this was not a drive by and they do not have a suspect description.

No arrests have been made, Anyone with information about this is asked to call the homicide tip line at 405-297-1200.