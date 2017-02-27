OK Gas Prices On The Uptick, Still Lower Than National Average

Average gas prices in the metro are up nearly two cents per gallon this past week.

The average price comes in at $2.07 per gallon but some stations are reporting prices as low as $1.85. However, according to GasBuddy.com, this is way down from the national average of $2.28 per gallon.

Prices in OKC yesterday were 45 cents higher than the same day one year ago and are unchanged from a month ago. The national average has increased almost a cent during the last month.