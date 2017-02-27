OK Gas Prices On The Uptick, Still Lower Than National Average - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

NEWS

OK Gas Prices On The Uptick, Still Lower Than National Average

Posted: Updated:
By Cole Poland, News9.com
Connect
OKLAHOMA CITY -

Average gas prices in the metro are up nearly two cents per gallon this past week.

The average price comes in at $2.07 per gallon but some stations are reporting prices as low as $1.85. However, according to GasBuddy.com, this is way down from the national average of $2.28 per gallon.

Prices in OKC yesterday were 45 cents higher than the same day one year ago and are unchanged from a month ago. The national average has increased almost a cent during the last month.

Special Features

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

Politics

Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.

Radars

See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.

Technology

Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive
Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.