Thunder Social Scene: OKC Hosts The Lakers

Following eight full days off for the All-Star break the Thunder returns to action on Friday night when it hosts the Los Angeles Lakers at 7 p.m. Our Thunder Reporter Steve McGehee (@SteveMcGehee) will be inside The Peake tweeting updates during the game, so check back throughout to keep up with the action.

Game Over! Thunder 110 Lakers 93 #News9Thunder — Steve McGehee (@SteveMcGehee) February 25, 2017

Dre with another long range three, save one for the Warriors #News9Thunder — Steve McGehee (@SteveMcGehee) February 25, 2017

Roberson has hit his last three 3-point attempts. A Big hug for Dre #News9Thunder — Steve McGehee (@SteveMcGehee) February 25, 2017

I was going to say it's time to put in the subs, but they're already in, OKC up 94-77 #News9Thunder — Steve McGehee (@SteveMcGehee) February 25, 2017

Thunder 86 Lakers 70 after three, LA held to 19 in 3rd #News9Thunder — Steve McGehee (@SteveMcGehee) February 25, 2017

The biggest surprise! Zero fouls on Adams & Sabonis in 46 combined minutes. #News9Thunder — Steve McGehee (@SteveMcGehee) February 25, 2017

At this point... needs 14 triple doubles in the next 24 games to break Oscar Robertson's record of 41. #ThunderUp https://t.co/1rmCZqIDHj — Harold R. Kuntz (@HaroldRKuntz3) February 25, 2017

OKC is running away from LA, up 80-61 with 5:15 left in third, Thunder- 8/17 behind the arc #News9Thunder — Steve McGehee (@SteveMcGehee) February 25, 2017

Abrines and McDermott on the floor at the same time would be fun to watch the rest of the season. #News9Thunder — Steve McGehee (@SteveMcGehee) February 25, 2017

Abrines hits back to back from way out, Thunder up 15 #News9Thunder — Steve McGehee (@SteveMcGehee) February 25, 2017

Russ orders up triple-double No. 28 13pts 10 Rebs 11 assists #News9Thunder — Steve McGehee (@SteveMcGehee) February 25, 2017

OKC 58 Lakers 51 Half Russ - 13 points 8 rebs 8 assists #News9Thunder — Steve McGehee (@SteveMcGehee) February 25, 2017

Thunder up six, 9 turnovers helping LA stay close. Impressed with the former Bulls so far. #News9Thunder — Steve McGehee (@SteveMcGehee) February 25, 2017

Thunder 29 Lakers 23 after one, Abrines-10pts #News9Thunder — Steve McGehee (@SteveMcGehee) February 25, 2017

Hope Magic didn't have anything to do w changing units from most beautiful to this debacle. @okcthunder @news9 pic.twitter.com/s6rRqH2w9f — Dean Blevins (@DeanBlevins) February 25, 2017

All A's for OKC, Abrines-5pts, Adams-4pts, Andre-2pts, Thunder leading 11-5 #News9Thunder — Steve McGehee (@SteveMcGehee) February 25, 2017

Russ is the oldest player on the floor. #News9Thunder — Steve McGehee (@SteveMcGehee) February 25, 2017

Correction, 2nd oldest, Nick Young is 31 — Steve McGehee (@SteveMcGehee) February 25, 2017

Abrines will start for OKC tonight, Vic is out (back) #News9Thunder — Steve McGehee (@SteveMcGehee) February 25, 2017

Donovan: Back spasms for Victor, light shooting before shootaround, but sat out shootaround today. #News9Thunder — Steve McGehee (@SteveMcGehee) February 24, 2017

GOOD NEWS: Billy Donovan says Enes Kanter is available for tonight's game.



BAD NEWS: Donovan says Victor Oladipo is a GTD (back spasms). — Lee Benson (@LeeBensonNews9) February 24, 2017

Donovan: Kanter is available tonight, but Victor may not be (back) #News9Thunder — Steve McGehee (@SteveMcGehee) February 24, 2017

With 25 games left, the Thunder is 3 GB of the 4th-seeded Clippers. LAC plays the Spurs tonight, so OKC has a good shot to pick up a game. — Lee Benson (@LeeBensonNews9) February 24, 2017

Enes is warming up, I'll call it a good sign #News9Thunder pic.twitter.com/3GYNIsL2ht — Steve McGehee (@SteveMcGehee) February 24, 2017

We should get an immediate chance to watch the new-look Thunder tonight with Taj Gibson and Doug McDermott available to play. #News9Thunder — Lee Benson (@LeeBensonNews9) February 24, 2017