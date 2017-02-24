Hard Freeze Expected Friday Night For Oklahoma

A hard freeze is expected Friday night with temperatures dipping down into the mid 20's under clear skies. Cover up any sensitive plants you may have already put out.

After a very cold start to our Saturday, the afternoon looks seasonally cool with highs in the upper 40's under sunny skies.

Southerly wind returns on Sunday helping to push temperatures into the low 60's. A storm passing to our south will put storm chances in southeast Oklahoma Sunday afternoon with better chances in the metro by Sunday night into Monday morning.