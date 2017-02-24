Hard Freeze Expected Friday Night For Oklahoma - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

NEWS

Hard Freeze Expected Friday Night For Oklahoma

Posted: Updated:
OKLAHOMA CITY -

A hard freeze is expected Friday night with temperatures dipping down into the mid 20's under clear skies. Cover up any sensitive plants you may have already put out.

After a very cold start to our Saturday, the afternoon looks seasonally cool with highs in the upper 40's under sunny skies.

Southerly wind returns on Sunday helping to push temperatures into the low 60's. A storm passing to our south will put storm chances in southeast Oklahoma Sunday afternoon with better chances in the metro by Sunday night into Monday morning.

Special Features

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

Politics

Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.

Radars

See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.

Technology

Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive
Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.