OU Hoops: Four Sooners Earn Academic All-Big 12 Honors

Norman -

The good news continues to roll in for the  University of Oklahoma men’s basketball team as four Sooners were named to the 2017 Academic All-Big 12 Team, the conference announced Thursday. Headlining the group on the first team are Senior forward C.J. Cole and redshirt freshman forward Matt Freeman, while senior guard Daniel Harper and redshirt sophomore center Jamuni McNeace were selected to the second team.

Oklahoma's four selections and two first-team honorees both tied for third most in the league. Cole was one of five first-team honorees to repeat as a first team selection from a season ago.

To qualify, student-athletes must maintain a 3.00 GPA or higher either cumulative or the two previous semesters and must have participated in 60 percent of their team’s scheduled contests. Freshmen and transfers are not eligible in their first year of academic residence. Senior student-athletes who have participated for a minimum of two years and meet all the criteria except percent of participation are also eligible.

First team members consist of those who have maintained a 3.20 or better GPA while the second team selections hold a 3.00 to 3.19 GPA.

