Cold Front Sweeps Through The State Thursday Evening

OKLAHOMA CITY

After a warm, sunny and windy Thursday afternoon, some big changes are heading our way this evening.

A cold front will swing through the state ending our record high temperatures and replacing them with much cooler seasonable highs.

Thursday evening, south winds change to a north wind and will be gusting over 30 mph at times. Skies will remain mostly clear with temperatures falling into the 30’s by sunrise Friday.

There will be plenty of sunshine Friday, but a cool north wind will continue with highs only in the 50’s.

Over the weekend, you can expect cool temperatures on Saturday under plenty of sunshine. Highs will be in the 40’s and 50’s.

On Sunday, a weather system will approach us with increasing clouds, and a chance of showers and thunderstorms by the evening. Highs will climb back above normal in the 50’s and 60’s.

News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
