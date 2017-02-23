Crews Respond After Wildfire Sparks Near Deer Creek

Crews have successfully extinguished a small wildfire that flared up in the Deer Creek area, Thursday afternoon.

Firefighters were called out to the scene near NW 234th St. and Portland Ave. (Also listed in the area as Sorghum Mill Rd. and State Highway 74)

The fire was small and contained by natural barriers, making things easier on fire crews. No structures were threatened and no one was injured. The cause of the fire has not yet been determined.