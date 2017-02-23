UCO's Old North Looks More Like New North

The oldest college building in the state officially reopens today after being closed for nearly the past two decades.

The building here originally opened in 1893, or 124 years ago. All those years took a toll and the building now has some much needed renovations.

Architects and engineers worked on the project in three phases: exterior restoration, the construction of a 17,000 square foot addition, and resolving structural and interior problems.

The total renovation cost $14.4 million, with $6 million of that coming from private donations.

There will be guided tours this afternoon at Old North from 1 to 4 pm for anyone interested in the history of the building.