UCO's Old North Looks More Like New North - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

NEWS

UCO's Old North Looks More Like New North

Posted: Updated:
EDMOND, Oklahoma -

The oldest college building in the state officially reopens today after being closed for nearly the past two decades.

The building here originally opened in 1893, or 124 years ago. All those years took a toll and the building now has some much needed renovations.

Architects and engineers worked on the project in three phases: exterior restoration, the construction of a 17,000 square foot addition, and resolving structural and interior problems.

The total renovation cost $14.4 million, with $6 million of that coming from private donations.

There will be guided tours this afternoon at Old North from 1 to 4 pm for anyone interested in the history of the building.

Special Features

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

Politics

Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.

Radars

See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.

Technology

Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive
Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.