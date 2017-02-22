Metro Mother Holds Memorial For Three Sons

Twenty years ago, a south Oklahoma City woman’s ex-husband told her on the phone he had just shot and killed their three sons.

Cheli Fox had just officially divorced Kevin Fox three weeks earlier, when Kevin Fox shot and killed their three sons in their sleep.

Kevin Fox then shot and killed himself. Cheli Fox remarried many years ago.

Wednesday night, family and friends gathered at Resthaven Cemetery in Oklahoma City for a balloon release, to remember Cheli Fox’s three sons who were killed; Cody, Cory and Caleb.

“I don’t feel that strong, and I’m not that strong. I use the strength of the Lord, the strength of my family, the strength of my friends, and the people that are here, and when I don’t feel strong enough, I use their strength and belief until I can feel it for myself again,” she said.