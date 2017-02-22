Oklahoma County Issues Burn Ban Through March 8

The Oklahoma County Board of County Commissioners has voted to implement a county-wide burn ban within Oklahoma County, through March 8, 2017.

The burn ban makes it unlawful for anyone to set fire to any forest, grass, range, crop or other wildlands, or to build a campfire or bonfire, or to burn trash or other material that may cause a forest, grass, range, crop or other wildland fire.

Any person convicted of violating the resolution will be guilty of a misdemeanor and could be fined $500 and imprisoned up to one year.