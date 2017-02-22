Pruitt's Emails Released After Lawsuit, Senate Confirmation - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Pruitt's Emails Released After Lawsuit, Senate Confirmation

OKLAHOMA CITY -

Scott Pruitt and his office released more than 7,500 pages of emails in response to an Open Records Act request and a lawsuit.

The lawsuit was brought by the Center for Media and Democracy. In January 2015, the judge ordered Pruitt to release the information requested by the CMD and to also fulfill five other Open Records Act requests by the CMD.

An early glance through the documents shows a close working relationship between Pruitt, energy lobbying firms, and energy companies, particularly Devon Energy.

Stay with News 9 for updates as we comb through the emails now.

