Pruitt's Emails Released After Lawsuit, Senate Confirmation

Mark Ball, a lobbyist, requests a lunch with Melissa Houston, the then-top aide to Pruitt during his time as attorney general. Houston is now the state's Labor Commissioner.

Ashley Olmstead, executive assistant to the state attorney general, sets up a meeting between Pruitt and Devon vice president, William Whitsitt, Ph. D.

Sheila Harder, an executive assistant to William Whitsitt, Ph. D., emails with Ashley Olmstead, an executive assistant to the attorney general.

Scott Pruitt and his office released more than 7,500 pages of emails in response to an Open Records Act request and a lawsuit.

The lawsuit was brought by the Center for Media and Democracy. In January 2015, the judge ordered Pruitt to release the information requested by the CMD and to also fulfill five other Open Records Act requests by the CMD.

An early glance through the documents shows a close working relationship between Pruitt, energy lobbying firms, and energy companies, particularly Devon Energy.

