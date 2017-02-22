6 Students Sustain Minor Injuries In Piedmont School Bus Crash - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

6 Students Sustain Minor Injuries In Piedmont School Bus Crash

By Laura Hendrix, News9.com
PIEDMONT, Oklahoma -

Six Piedmont students sustained minor injuries Wednesday morning when a female high school student attempted to turn in front of a school bus and the truck she was driving was struck. The collision occurred near Piedmont Rd. North and NW 178th St., close to Piedmont High School. 

Piedmont school officials say the high school student was taken via helicopter to a hospital, but has since been treated and released.  

There were 30 intermediate and middle school students on the bus at the time of the crash. Four students on the bus suffered minor cuts and abrasions, authorities said. Two students were taken to the hospital by paramedics, and another student was taken to the hospital by a parent, school officials said. 

Due to Piedmont Public School policy, the driver of the bus will undergo mandatory drug and alcohol testing, schools officials said. The accident is under investigation by Piedmont police. 

