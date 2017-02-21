My 2 Cents: President Trump Should Address Immigration Concerns

I suspect there are thousands of people watching right now who fear they, or someone they know, could be caught up in the illegal immigration crack down announced Tuesday by the Department of Homeland Security.

I have never believed this talk of mass deportations, and the new DHS secretary said that's not what this is about. They are not going to be breaking up hard working families. They won't be rounding up people and putting them on buses.

They're prioritizing deporting illegal immigrants who have been convicted of felonies, those charged with criminal offenses, others who pose a threat to our public safety.

I've heard some say under this directive if an illegal is pulled over for running a red light they could be deported.

That's been the law for years. It hasn't been enforced, and there's no indication that the Trump administration will despite candidate Trump's tough talk.

But still, I know there is real fear out there among good people who came here illegally because they were desperate for the American dream.

President Trump should come out and address those fears and tell those people, you work hard, you pay into the system, stay out of trouble and we'll help you over time earn citizenship here.

I'm Kelly Ogle and that's My 2 Cents.