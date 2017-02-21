My 2 Cents: President Trump Should Address Immigration Concerns - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

My 2 Cents: President Trump Should Address Immigration Concerns

Posted: Updated:

I suspect there are thousands of people watching right now who fear they, or someone they know, could be caught up in the illegal immigration crack down announced Tuesday by the Department of Homeland Security.

I have never believed this talk of mass deportations, and the new DHS secretary said that's not what this is about. They are not going to be breaking up hard working families. They won't be rounding up people and putting them on buses.

They're prioritizing deporting illegal immigrants who have been convicted of felonies, those charged with criminal offenses, others who pose a threat to our public safety.

I've heard some say under this directive if an illegal is pulled over for running a red light they could be deported.

That's been the law for years. It hasn't been enforced, and there's no indication that the Trump administration will despite candidate Trump's tough talk.  

But still, I know there is real fear out there among good people who came here illegally because they were desperate for the American dream.

President Trump should come out and address those fears and tell those people, you work hard, you pay into the system, stay out of trouble and we'll help you over time earn citizenship here.  

I'm Kelly Ogle and that's My 2 Cents. 

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Featured On News9.com

  • Business News

    Find news on Oklahoma's economy, local business, the banking industry and more.

  • Links

    Looking for a website you heard mentioned on News 9? Find it here!

  • Local News

    Get the latest breaking news, current events and headlines affecting Oklahomans.

  • 9 Investigates

    Are you aware of incidents of fraud, corruption, government waste? We investigate.

  • Send Kelly Your 2 Cents

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    We're sorry, but only one entry is allowed per person.
    Thank you for your continued interest.

    Thanks so much for giving me Your 2 Cents. I read every e-mail I get and appreciate your comments. Be looking for Your 2 Cents Monday through Friday on NEWS 9 at 10. Thanks so much, Kelly Ogle, NEWS 9 Anchor

Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.