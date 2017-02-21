One Injured In Yukon Auto-Ped Crash

One child was injured Tuesday night in an auto-pedestrian crash in Yukon, police said.

The crash happened shortly after 6:40 p.m. in the 900 block of Cornwell Drive near W Vandament Avenue.

A 2-year-old boy was taken by paramedics to the Children's Hospital at the OU Medical Center.

Cornwell Drive has been shut down as police investigate the crash. No arrests have been made at this time.

