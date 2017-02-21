Bicyclist Injured After Being Struck By Car Near Stockyard City In OKC

Emergency crews were called to the scene of a crash involving a person riding a bicycle just south of Downtown OKC, in the Stockyard City area.

First responders were called out to the scene near S. Agnew Ave. and Exchange Ave. The victim, who has not yet been identified, sustained a leg injury and was transported from the scene in non-life threatening condition.

The cause of the crash is under investigation. It is unclear if the driver will face any charges.