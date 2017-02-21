Oklahoma Faces $878 Million Shortfall For Upcoming Year

Oklahoma City firefighters found a body Saturday night in connection with Friday morning's submerged vehicle in the Oklahoma River.More >>
Oklahoma City firefighters found a body Saturday night in connection with Friday morning's submerged vehicle in the Oklahoma River.More >>
The driver involved in Friday morning's fatal hit and run crash turned herself in to police, Moore police confirmed to News 9.More >>
The driver involved in Friday morning's fatal hit and run crash turned herself in to police, Moore police confirmed to News 9.More >>
Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.
Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.
See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.
Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.
Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.
Find news on Oklahoma's economy, local business, the banking industry and more.
Looking for a website you heard mentioned on News 9? Find it here!
Get the latest breaking news, current events and headlines affecting Oklahomans.
Are you aware of incidents of fraud, corruption, government waste? We investigate.