Sooners Named Women's Basketball Team Of The Week

Sherri Coale’s Sooners have been named Women’s Basketball Team of the Week, the NCAA announced Tuesday.

No. 16 OU won its fifth-straight game by toppling No. 8 Texas 74-73 last Saturday to sit squarely in third place in the Big 12. Senior Peyton Little hit a go-ahead 3-pointer with two seconds left to end Texas’ 19-game winning streak.

Little leads the Sooners at 13.1 points per game. Fellow senior Maddie Manning is just behind at 12.9 ppg and junior Vionise Pierre-Louis adds 11.6 points and 8.1 rebounds for Coale’s balanced and experienced roster.

OU tries to keep the streak alive against Kansas State in Manhattan tonight. The Sooners won the first matchup in overtime, 85-80, in Norman.