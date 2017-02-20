Two Detained After Police Chase Zigzags Across NW OKC, Near I-40

Two people are in custody after a police chase zigzagged across parts of northwest Oklahoma City including west of downtown near Interstate 40.

One person got out of the vehicle and was caught by police near NW 23 and Land Avenue.

Police continued to chase the vehicle, and the chase ended about 10 p.m. Monday near NW 2 and Klein Avenue.

The driver led police through areas including near the Oklahoma City University campus, near the Plaza District, west of downtown and east of the state fairgrounds. During the chase, something was thrown out of vehicle, police said.

The driver told police he did not want to return to jail.

Police have not released the names of two people detained.

