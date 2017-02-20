Oklahoma Family Mourns Man Killed In Head-On Crash - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Oklahoma Family Mourns Man Killed In Head-On Crash

Posted: Updated:
John Matousek John Matousek
OKLAHOMA CITY -

A Garfield County family is suffering a great loss after losing the man they leaned on for life's answers.

Investigators worked to reconstruct the crash Monday morning, along Highway 81 near Skeleton Road, where police said a suspected drunk driver hit and killed John Matousek, 64, Saturday night.

“I know the last words I said to him Friday night were, ‘Goodnight, Daddy. I love you.’ And I gave him a kiss on the cheek,” said Maureen Watford, one of Matousek’s seven children.

Matousek had been married to his wife Terri for 36 years.

“He was the love of my life,” she said. “He was our strength. He was everything to us."

For the last two decades, he was a teacher at Chisholm High School. Before that, the West Point graduate spent 22 years in the U.S. Army.

“My dad was my favorite person in the whole world. I went into the Army because of my dad. I survived airborne school, a year and a half deployment, a second deployment, law school. I called my dad a lot,” Katrina Matousek Ames said.

Now missing the man they leaned on for the answers in life, this family is finding strength in their faith and comfort in carrying his memory on.

“I want to be my dad even more than I ever have before. And so I’m just going to be like him in everything I do now,” said Matousek Ames.

There will be a rosary vigil service at 7 p.m. on February 24 and the funeral is at 10 a.m. on February 25. Both will be held at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Hennessey, Oklahoma.

There is a GoFundMe page dedicated to helping the family. Click here to donate: https://www.gofundme.com/in-memory-of-mr-matousek.

At last check, the suspect in the crash is still in critical condition.

