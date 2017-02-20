Woman Out For A Walk Sexually Assaulted In Norman - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Woman Out For A Walk Sexually Assaulted In Norman

By Matthew Nuttle, News9.com
NORMAN, Oklahoma -

University Police in Norman are on the lookout for a man who allegedly sexually assaulted a woman who was out for a walk near N. Berry Rd. and W. Robinson St., Saturday night.

According to a report, the woman was walking westbound on Robinson around 10:15 p.m. when she says she was grabbed from behind and forced near some trees where the assault took place.

The woman described her attacker as a being 5’ 5” with an average build and dark hair. He was wearing a light-colored long sleeve shirt and light-colored pants, the report states.

If you have any information that could lead to an arrest, you are asked to call the University Police Department at (405) 325-1717 or call Norman Police at (405) 321-1444.

