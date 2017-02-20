New Details On Officer-Involved Shooting Near Norman High School

New information is coming out about an officer-involved shooting near Norman High School, Monday morning.

Police told News 9 the call originally went out as an attempted break-in in the 900 block of Garver Street. A caller told officers a man was trying to break in with a crowbar. The suspect ran away, but passed in front of an officer who was working on a different call. The officer chased after the suspect.

According to police, the suspect led police on W. Main Street from S. Flood Avenue to Berry Road when he ended up in the parking lot of the Habitat for Humanity Re-Store building. Police said the suspect had a crowbar and a gun, which he pulled from his waistband and pointed at the pursuing officer.

One officer opened fire, discharging at least four or five rounds at the suspect. The suspect was hit at least once in the barrage.

He was taken from the scene to OU Medical Center where he was taken into surgery. His condition and identity is still unknown. Police said he is expected to survive.

Police said the suspect attempted to get inside a green pickup at one point during the chase. That pickup was hit in the volley of police gunfire.

No officers were injured during the chase and shooting. Several witnesses near the scene were interviewed. The officer who fired his weapon is on administrative leave pending an investigation.

The location of the shooting across the street from Norman High School. However, no students are at the school because of the Presidents Day holiday.

Police said this is the second call of an attempted break-in in two days with a similar description of suspects. It is unclear whether the two calls are related.