Sunday Rains Cause Memorial Museum To Flood

By Cole Poland, News9.com
via Oklahoma City National Memorial & Museum via Oklahoma City National Memorial & Museum
OKLAHOMA CITY -

The Oklahoma City National Memorial & Museum is cleaning up after a large leak formed due to Sunday's heavy rains.

“No artifacts have been damaged thanks to the quick reaction of our staff,” said Kari Watkins, the executive director of the museum.” “All artifacts are safe and protected from further leaks.”

The museum will be closed Monday for clean up.

