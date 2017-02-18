Hundreds Gather For Answers At OKC Immigration Forum - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

NEWS

Hundreds Gather For Answers At OKC Immigration Forum

Posted: Updated:
An attentive crowd listened, asked questions and collectively worried about what will happen to their place as immigrants in Oklahoma City. An attentive crowd listened, asked questions and collectively worried about what will happen to their place as immigrants in Oklahoma City.
OKLAHOMA CITY -

An attentive crowd listened, asked questions and collectively worried about what will happen to their place as immigrants in Oklahoma City.

“I think the biggest fear is if I get detained and taken by immigration, what will happen to my children? My U.S. citizen children, what will happen to them?" event organizer Daisy Escalera said, parroting the questions she’s asked most often.

The crowd gathered Saturday for a forum in the U.S. Grant High School auditorium. The forum was done nearly entirely in Spanish and was put on by a new local group, the Mexican Cultural and Humanitarian Association.

The group brought together lawyers, law enforcement and even members from the Mexican consulate to give advice and warning to immigrants in the crowd.

“It's a country of opportunity you know and if you have some dreams and you can be involved in that and you can have the process to get there,” said Mexican-American artist Carlos Tello. 

Tello became a citizen 20 years ago but said he still felt the need to be a part of Saturday’s forum.

The forum came days after a nationwide enforcement surge by immigration and customs agents, and just days after reports from the Associated Press that President Donald Trump may enlist the National Guard to begin rounding up undocumented immigrants. The Department of Homeland Security called the reports incorrect.

Those same reports, however, are stoking fears among the students Jessica Mascote sees every day at the University of Central Oklahoma.

“I know it's a little bit difficult right now to ease their concerns,” the UCO community outreach worker said. “But anyway that I can receive information or provide them with resources I just make sure I let them know.”

The day ended with applause and a promise of hope for those who say they see dark days ahead.

Special Features

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

Politics

Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.

Radars

See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.

Technology

Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive
Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.