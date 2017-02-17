OKC Police Searching For Missing 68-Year-Old Man

The Oklahoma City Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a 68-year-old man Friday night.

The Oklahoma City Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a 68-year-old man Friday night.

According to police, Cornelius Wesson was in Oklahoma City visiting his niece in the area of Memorial and Pennsylvania. Around 3:45 p.m. Friday, Wesson was seen walking away from the Village At Stratford Apartments located at 12831 Stratford Drive.

Police said family members are concerned for his whereabouts because he has been exhibiting symptoms of dementia.

Wesson is described as a black male standing at 5’8” tall. He’s about 150 pounds with short black/gray hair, and no upper teeth. He was last seen wearing a green coat, black pants, tan shoes and a brown beanie cap.

If you see Wesson, you’re asked to contact your local authorities.