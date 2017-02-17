Red Dirt Diaries: Guthrie Teen Takes Dead Aim

It's a growing sport that hits the mark with kids in Oklahoma.

Record numbers are taking aim at archery competitions all over the state and country.

That makes the accomplishments of one shooter in Guthrie all the more impressive. Parker Franz, 14, won a national archery tournament in Kansas City weeks ago.

“I’m pretty good. I can compete with some of the best,” said Franz.

Recently, he just shot his first 300 game.

From 20 yards away, Parker was able to hit the center section of the target 30 consecutive times.

“I was shaking,” said Franz about his final three shots for his 300.

Parker began pulling back on his bow five years ago, and said it had nothing to do the “Hunger Games” movies.

An arrow firing Jennifer Lawrence is partly credited for popularizing the sport.

In fact, a worldwide competition in Las Vegas, where Parker just got done taking aim, attracted 3,500 shooters.

“The kids that aren't find themselves in a team sport are actually able find archery and compete in whatever level it is,” said Parker’s dad, Heath Franz.

As the trophies pile up, so does Parker's archery aspiration. He's hoping to one day go pro or receive a college scholarship.

Parker practices and competes at H&H Shooting Sports in OKC, and the range he has set up in the backyard of his Guthrie home.