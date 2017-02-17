Senate Confirms Oklahoma Attorney General Scott Pruitt As EPA Head

Oklahoma Attorney General Scott Pruitt confirmed by Senate to serve as EPA administrator.

Scott Pruitt was approved on Friday by a vote of 52-46.

Pruitt served six years as Oklahoma's attorney general. He filed 14 lawsuits as attorney general challenging EPA regulations, including President Barack Obama's plan to limit planet-warming carbon emissions.

Pruitt's nomination was strongly opposed by environmental groups that predict he will roll back EPA's enforcement efforts.

Sen. James Lankford released the following statement:

"Scott Pruitt will be an outstanding Administrator of the EPA. Rather than twist environmental laws to invent new powers for the EPA, Scott will enforce existing law and ensure that we protect the environment, and also protect family budgets. The federal government must improve efficiencies across agencies, especially the agency that ensures clean air, clean drinking water, and a healthy environment. Scott will do this job well, and I look forward to continuing our work together for the future of the nation as he leads the EPA."

Congressman Steve Russell released the following statement:

“I congratulate Scott Pruitt on his confirmation to lead the EPA. I can’t think of a better person for the job. The rest of the country is about to learn what we in Oklahoma have known for a long time. Administrator Scott Pruitt is a leader with tremendous knowledge and appreciation for the Constitution, as well as a great understanding of the role federal regulations play on our government and its people. With his knowledge and experience working with environmental and regulatory issues, I have the utmost confidence that Administrator Pruitt will not burden America’s businesses with unnecessary regulations, and he will certainly return the EPA back to an agency that seeks to improve our environment without harming our economy.”

State Chamber of Oklahoma President and CEO, Fred Morgan:

“The State Chamber congratulates EPA Director Scott Pruitt on receiving senate confirmation. He is a true public servant who is dedicated to restoring proper balance between federal regulations and the free enterprise system. Scott Pruitt has served Oklahoma as a stalwart defender of state’s rights to regulate the health, welfare and economic interests of their citizens. We look forward to working with him in freeing American businesses from unnecessary and costly regulations that unduly burden the creation of jobs and economic prosperity.”

Congressman Jim Bridenstine released the following statement: