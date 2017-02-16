Grady Co. K9 Team Takes Down Suspects On First Week Of Duty

Last weekend, a new Grady County Sheriff's Office K-9 team helped thwart a trio of suspects who had just stolen an SUV and tried to break into a house.

Last weekend, a new Grady County Sheriff's Office K-9 team helped thwart a trio of suspects who had just stolen an SUV and tried to break into a house.

Grady County Deputy Dick Lee Senior and his K-9 Partner "Caspien" just got their state license as a "certified narcotics team", last Wednesday.

After a ten-minute car chase early Saturday, Caspien and Lee cornered one of the three suspects, who police say, was hiding under a fallen tree.

"He didn't bite him because the guy put his hands up immediately and didn't try to resist. Other than that, he would have bitten him,” said Lee.

Chickasha Police Lieutenant Scott Weaver said Caspien handled his business like a champion.

Dick Lee Sr. was inspired to be a K-9 Deputy in honor of his son, Staff Sgt. Dick Lee Junior, who was killed along with his working dog "Fibi" by an improvised explosive device in Afghanistan in April 2012.