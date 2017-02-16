Lt. Gov. Lamb Breaks With Fallin, Resigns Cabinet Post - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Lt. Gov. Lamb Breaks With Fallin, Resigns Cabinet Post

By Laura Hendrix, News9.com
OKLAHOMA CITY -

Lt. Gov. Todd Lamb Thursday announced his resignation from Gov. Mary Fallin’s cabinet, where Lamb has served as the state’s Small Business Advocate, one of many roles the Lt. Gov. fills due to his break with Fallin over tax policy. The resignation does not affect Lamb’s role as Lt. Governor.   

“In Oklahoma, the Governor and Lt. Governor are separately elected positions. While both are Republicans, at this time Lieutenant Governor Lamb believes it is best for him to vacate the cabinet position,” stated Lamb’s Chief of Staff, Keith Beall.  “His decision to resign was made after yesterday’s cabinet meeting in which Governor Fallin maintained her support for taxing 164 services affecting every Oklahoma small business and family,” Beall concluded.

Lt. Governor Lamb made the following statement:

“Governor Fallin deserves to have someone in her cabinet who can be a strong advocate for her agenda, and that is something I am unwilling to do.  While I respect the determination with which Governor Fallin met her obligation to present a balanced budget to the legislature, I cannot support her proposed tax increases.  This proposal will adversely harm Oklahoma’s small businesses and families, especially those in our service industry.  While Governor Fallin and I have disagreed on issues from time-to-time, our differences on this important topic are so significant they preclude me from continuing to serve on her cabinet.”

