OSU Hoops: Cowboys Beat TCU To Win Fourth Consecutive Road Game

By Associated Press
FORT WORTH, Texas -

Leyton Hammonds scored 21 points, Jeffrey Carroll added 17 and Oklahoma State continued its Big 12 surge with a 71-68 victory against TCU on Wednesday night.

Jawun Evans had 16 points and a career-high 12 assists as the Cowboys (17-9, 6-7 Big 12) won for the sixth time in seven conference games since opening at 0-6, the school's worst start in league play in 37 years.

Oklahoma State pulled even with TCU (17-9, 6-7) for fifth place with a season sweep of the Horned Frogs.

Brandon Averette hit two free throws after a steal by Carroll to give Oklahoma State a 68-67 lead with 1:03 remaining. Evans hit a long jumper for a three-point lead with 13 seconds remaining. The Horned Frogs didn't call timeout, and Kenrich Williams and Alex Robinson each missed a 3-pointer in the final seconds.

JD Miller scored 16 points for TCU, and Williams had 12 points and 11 rebounds.

