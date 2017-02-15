Former Yukon City Manager Suing City, Leaders - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Former Yukon City Manager Suing City, Leaders

YUKON, Oklahoma -

The former city manager in Yukon is suing the city for defamation and unpaid wages, among other complaints.

The filing said the mayor and others gave information to be published about "an alleged City financial crisis and attributed the alleged problem to Grayson Bottom's actions as City Manager."

In March 2016, the City of Yukon sent out a press release saying it discovered a $1.3 million budget shortfall, as Bottom had reportedly resigned.

The mayor, John Alberts, got emotional when questioned about the money several days later.

The complaint said Alberts and other city leaders made false and defamatory statements causing damage to Bottom's good name and reputation. And the filing also said the defendants' actions were "extreme and outrageous" causing emotional distress. On top of that, the lawsuit said the City of Yukon owes Bottom unpaid wages.

Bottom's attorney Joe White said Wednesday, one of the purposes of pursuing this litigation is to restore Bottom’s good name that he has worked his entire life to earn. As the complaint lays out, the City of Yukon owes him money that they haven’t paid, he added. And Bottom’s attorney said they plan to make him whole on his contract.

Bottom has been shamed publicly, accused of all kinds of nefarious acts, some even criminal accusations by folks in the City of Yukon, according to White.

White also said Bottom has not had his story told and he said it’s a compelling story. White plans to tell it through the course of the litigation.

News 9 reached out to the City of Yukon, and a representative said they cannot comment on anything involving litigation.

