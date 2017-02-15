Injury Crash Involving Tractor-Trailer Reported In Pott. Co.

A crash involving a tractor-trailer was reported Wednesday in Pottawatomie County, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol said.

The injury crash involved two vehicles and happened near State Highway 9 and South Rock Creek Road which is about four miles east of Tecumseh.

Emergency crews worked to help get the driver out of the tractor-trailer after it crashed off the highway. Paramedics took the driver to a hospital.

Troopers ask motorists to avoid the area if possible.

Stay with News 9 and News9.com for more information as it becomes available.