Police Investigate A Reported Shooting In NW OKC

Police are investigating a reported shooting near NW 22 Street and Pennsylvania Avenue.

Police said the suspect was described as a black male wearing a black hoodie who was driving a red Chevrolet HHR. They said the do not think he is in the area.

Administrators at the Oklahoma City University campus issued a Blue Alert and asked those on campus to shelter in place. A short time later, the university issued an all-clear after the campus was determined as safe.