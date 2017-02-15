Colonial Day - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

NEWS

Colonial Day

Posted: Updated:
[File photo] [File photo]

Hundreds of fifth graders took a trip back in time today. It was all part of the 15th annual Colonial Days.

Nearly 600 kids dressed in costumes participated in interactive activities like colonial dancing, games and even a patriot-loyalist debate. They even brought in some famous faces -- George Washington, Benedict Arnold and Ben Franklin.

The event is usually held at the state capitol. However, due to all the construction going on they held it at the First Presbyterian Church this year.

Special Features

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

Politics

Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.

Radars

See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.

Technology

Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive
Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.