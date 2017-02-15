Colonial Day

Hundreds of fifth graders took a trip back in time today. It was all part of the 15th annual Colonial Days.

Nearly 600 kids dressed in costumes participated in interactive activities like colonial dancing, games and even a patriot-loyalist debate. They even brought in some famous faces -- George Washington, Benedict Arnold and Ben Franklin.

The event is usually held at the state capitol. However, due to all the construction going on they held it at the First Presbyterian Church this year.