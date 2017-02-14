Your 2 Cents: OKC Thunder Fans Boo, Chant About KD - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Your 2 Cents: OKC Thunder Fans Boo, Chant About KD

Posted: Updated:

I opted for the silent treatment, but I understand why a lot of Thunder fans booed Kevin Durant Saturday night.

Here's what you had to say:

Kay in Mountain View first, "I have never been so embarrassed by Oklahoma people in my life." 

Carol from Stillwater, "I was thinking all the booing was affecting the Thunder worse than Kevin Durant.....he had his best game yet."

But Josh from Edmond writes, "All these people who are complaining probably don't even go to games, aren't sports fans and don't understand how sports go."

Judy in Oklahoma City, "it would have been better had the fans given KD the silent treatment and spent the energy applauding our Thunder."

Rita writes, "He took his advice from one of the most hated players in the NBA, DRAYMOND GREEN, and wonders why everyone now feels the same about him, go figure!"

Tammy in Tuttle, "it was so embarrassing to see grown men and also woman behaving like that!"

But Roger from Chickasha says, "It's part of the sport, get over it.."

And finally, from Richard in Ardmore, "He deserved the boos. OKC did everything but wash his dishes while he was here. He owed us an explanation. I would have been fine with him leaving if he had been man enough to tell us."

I'm Kelly Ogle and that's YOUR 2 Cents. 

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Featured On News9.com

  • Business News

    Find news on Oklahoma's economy, local business, the banking industry and more.

  • Links

    Looking for a website you heard mentioned on News 9? Find it here!

  • Local News

    Get the latest breaking news, current events and headlines affecting Oklahomans.

  • 9 Investigates

    Are you aware of incidents of fraud, corruption, government waste? We investigate.

  • Send Kelly Your 2 Cents

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    We're sorry, but only one entry is allowed per person.
    Thank you for your continued interest.

    Thanks so much for giving me Your 2 Cents. I read every e-mail I get and appreciate your comments. Be looking for Your 2 Cents Monday through Friday on NEWS 9 at 10. Thanks so much, Kelly Ogle, NEWS 9 Anchor

Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.