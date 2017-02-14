OKCPS School Board Races To Go To Runoff

All three Oklahoma City Public Schools board elections are going to a runoff, according to unofficial Oklahoma State Election Board results.

Retired hospital executive Stanley Hupfeld and current board member Paula Lewis tallied up the most votes in the election for the board chairperson. Hupfeld had 40 percent of the vote and Lewis won 37 percent of the vote.

Lewis currently holds the seat for District 4 on the board. Incumbent Lynne Hardin did not run for reelection.

Incumbent for District 2 Justin Ellis will not be in a runoff for his seat. Instead, Rebecca Budd, a retired consultant, and Nick Singer, a legislative organizer, will face off. Budd won 37 percent of the vote and Singer won 33 percent.

Attorney and special judge Charles Henry and retired teacher Cheryl Poole gained the most votes for District 1. Henry won 38 percent of the vote and Poole won 35 percent.

Incumbent Bob Hammack did not run for reelection.

The runoff election is scheduled for April 4.