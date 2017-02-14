OKCPS School Board Races To Go To Runoff - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

NEWS

OKCPS School Board Races To Go To Runoff

Posted: Updated:
[File photo] [File photo]
OKLAHOMA CITY -

All three Oklahoma City Public Schools board elections are going to a runoff, according to unofficial Oklahoma State Election Board results.

Retired hospital executive Stanley Hupfeld and current board member Paula Lewis tallied up the most votes in the election for the board chairperson. Hupfeld had 40 percent of the vote and Lewis won 37 percent of the vote.

Lewis currently holds the seat for District 4 on the board. Incumbent Lynne Hardin did not run for reelection.

Incumbent for District 2 Justin Ellis will not be in a runoff for his seat. Instead, Rebecca Budd, a retired consultant, and Nick Singer, a legislative organizer, will face off. Budd won 37 percent of the vote and Singer won 33 percent.

Attorney and special judge Charles Henry and retired teacher Cheryl Poole gained the most votes for District 1. Henry won 38 percent of the vote and Poole won 35 percent.

Incumbent Bob Hammack did not run for reelection.

The runoff election is scheduled for April 4.

Special Features

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

Politics

Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.

Radars

See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.

Technology

Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive
Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.