Bus Driver Saves Valentine's Day For 3rd Grader

OKLAHOMA CITY -

A Deer Creek 3rd grader got a big boost from his bus driver Tuesday morning after the child left his Valentine’s Day treats at home.  

Jack Collison, 8, attends Grove Valley Elementary School.

When Jack realized he had left those treats on the dining room table, he told his bus driver Jim Newton what he’d forgotten.  

Newton — who is a retired truck driver -- finished his shift, but then he went to a nearby Dollar General Store, where he used his own money to buy Jack Valentine’s items, so he could participate in a party with his classmates.  

Jack’s father John Collison alerted News 9 to Newton’s kindness.  Newton said it was no big deal.

“We talk about the Oklahoma way sometimes,” he said Tuesday afternoon. “We hear that on the news media a lot. And maybe that’s where you can classify this.”  

Jack Collison’s 3rd grade teacher Jessica Rice said Newton is known for his acts of kindness.

“The kids just love him. He’s just super personable and great with the kids, so him doing this just doesn’t surprise me at all,” she said. 

